Yatra Online, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Yatra Online in a report released on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Institutional Trading of Yatra Online

About Yatra Online

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTRA Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.