Yellow Cake’s (YCA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 776 ($9.94) price target on the stock.

Yellow Cake Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON:YCA opened at GBX 614.50 ($7.87) on Tuesday. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of GBX 390.20 ($5.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 749.50 ($9.60). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 650.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 642.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

