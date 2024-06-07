Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Up 4.2%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 217,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 659,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $47,979.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,093 shares in the company, valued at $378,953.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $349,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $47,979.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,568 shares of company stock worth $421,808 over the last 90 days. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 679,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 312.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 218,907 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,394,000 after buying an additional 67,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

