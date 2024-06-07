ZClassic 24 Hour Volume Tops $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $638,602.97 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00047000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00035584 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

