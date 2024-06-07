ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 0.4% Higher

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $19.42. 2,580,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,666,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 99,477 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

