Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.40)-$(0.30) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $199-204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.60 million. Zumiez also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.400–0.300 EPS.

Zumiez Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. 161,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $388.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.32. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZUMZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at Zumiez

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

