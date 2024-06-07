Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT Raised to $19.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Zumiez Price Performance

ZUMZ stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. 428,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,427. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,914 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,717 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 309.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 76,710 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 57,990 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 421,043 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 57,368 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,980 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 62,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 51,891 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

