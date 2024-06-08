10,500 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,073,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,735. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

