165 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $305,543,000. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $157,043,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 239.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after buying an additional 674,785 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,736,000 after buying an additional 327,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after buying an additional 289,133 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,411. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.25.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

