1,677 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.72. 3,590,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
