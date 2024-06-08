1,951 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Acquired by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,951 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 29,411,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,689,440. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

