1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr Sells 1,925 Shares of Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $97,867.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

1st Source Stock Performance

1st Source stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.80.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

