24,000 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Dell Technologies comprises 1.8% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $3.99 on Friday, hitting $129.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,597,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,744,316. The stock has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 363,214 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $42,103,766.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,008,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,904,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,140,363 shares of company stock worth $567,496,872. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

