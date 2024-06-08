24,096 Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Purchased by Bardin Hill Management Partners LP

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Cytokinetics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,414,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,299,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,308,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after buying an additional 472,595 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,135. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.74. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.57.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,805 shares of company stock worth $5,928,768. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.