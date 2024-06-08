242 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.07. The stock had a trading volume of 509,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,021. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

