265 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Security National Bank

Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 265 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,158,934,000 after acquiring an additional 582,362 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total value of $38,370,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,778,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total transaction of $38,370,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,890 shares of company stock valued at $297,429,900 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $492.96. 9,380,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,276,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $480.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.88 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

