266 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,346,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,188,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $61.31. 267,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,148. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

