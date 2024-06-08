283 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 193,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $147.08. 5,111,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $353.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.27 and a 200-day moving average of $154.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

