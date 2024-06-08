35,431 Shares in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Acquired by Valley Financial Group Inc.

Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after buying an additional 80,981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 756,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 88,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 63,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,870. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.