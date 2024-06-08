4,071 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,534,000 after acquiring an additional 139,064 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 138,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,217. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

