4,620 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in United Rentals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Rentals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,948 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Rentals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,974,000 after purchasing an additional 149,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.73.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.0 %

United Rentals stock traded up $12.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $643.40. 482,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,382. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.24 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $675.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

