47,287 Shares in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,082 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $97,606.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,982.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LTC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.95. 229,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

