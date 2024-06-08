54,625 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $312,510,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,992,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,832,000 after purchasing an additional 283,100 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,401,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 790,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACI traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,748. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

