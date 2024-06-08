5,735 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.26.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

