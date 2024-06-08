7,130 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIHP. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $113,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,085,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,693,000 after buying an additional 1,709,028 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,860,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,759 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,074,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,120,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,399,000 after acquiring an additional 495,011 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DIHP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. 270,011 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

