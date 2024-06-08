877 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Waterford Advisors LLC

Waterford Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Caterpillar by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $328.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.78. The company has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.