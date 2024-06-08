9,584 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6,707.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IFRA opened at $42.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

