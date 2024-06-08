A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.57

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.57 and traded as low as C$29.63. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$30.04, with a volume of 19,699 shares trading hands.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$437.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.05.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.