AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.1% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.42. 3,781,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.