AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $185.00 price target on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.21.

NYSE ABBV opened at $169.42 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $299.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. American National Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 21.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

