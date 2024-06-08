ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $324,246.44 and $0.66 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00010831 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,440.63 or 0.99978705 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00097256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000324 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

