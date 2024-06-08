ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. ABM Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.16.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,000.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

