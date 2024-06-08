ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

