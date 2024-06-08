ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.
Shares of ABM opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.
Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
