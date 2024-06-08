Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 33,357 Shares of Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $450,319.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,354,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,279,337.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

On Thursday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 669 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $8,730.45.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,714 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,593.32.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,303 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $17,590.50.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,755 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $493,173.45.

On Friday, May 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 57,862 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $801,967.32.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,986 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,508.20.

On Monday, May 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,713 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $145,911.06.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,274 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $353,648.04.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,573 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $217,603.49.

On Friday, April 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 120,304 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,952.00.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

Shares of HQL stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,929,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.