Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,072 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of Absci worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Absci by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 407,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 247,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Absci during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Absci during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Absci during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Absci alerts:

Absci Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ABSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.38. 593,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,236. The firm has a market cap of $495.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.29. Absci Co. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Insider Activity at Absci

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,042.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Absci Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Absci news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Absci

About Absci

(Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.