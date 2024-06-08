Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $1.07 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 0.5% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

EL stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,238. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $204.41. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day moving average of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

