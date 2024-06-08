Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

