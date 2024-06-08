Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $476.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $423.58 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.79.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

