AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 24,083 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Silgan worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 42.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 79,551 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Silgan by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 85,977 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Silgan by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Silgan by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. 396,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,045. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

