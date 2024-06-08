AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,699 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after purchasing an additional 290,673 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after buying an additional 122,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,763,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,394,000 after buying an additional 95,671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after buying an additional 309,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,497,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 136,314 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.