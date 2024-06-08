AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 2,114.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 145,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 139,032 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

iShares Gold Strategy ETF stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.14. 3,414 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Gold index. The fund follows an index that provides exposure to the price performance of gold by holding gold futures and gold ETPs. IAUF was launched on Jun 6, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

