AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys New Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,787,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,493,000 after purchasing an additional 727,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,508,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115,364 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,968,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,873,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 53,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 188,668 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE MUFG traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $10.40. 1,441,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,176. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

