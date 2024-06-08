AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,332 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.40% of GrowGeneration worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 325.3% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 850,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 650,692 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 42.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 515,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 152,929 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth $936,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 62.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. 393,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,019. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

