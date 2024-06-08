AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,564 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Clearmind Medicine worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearmind Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearmind Medicine alerts:

Clearmind Medicine Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMND traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 35,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearmind Medicine Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

About Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine ( NASDAQ:CMND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearmind Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearmind Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.