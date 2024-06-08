AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $667,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Logitech International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,223,000 after acquiring an additional 121,060 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Logitech International by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 760,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $214,130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 415,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 469,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,396 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.9 %

LOGI traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,162. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.98. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.