AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,631,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,904,000 after purchasing an additional 225,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,995,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.3 %

NVO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.88. 3,511,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $143.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

