AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 5,017 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Aflac comprises approximately 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.79. 1,683,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,879. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,128. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

