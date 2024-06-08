AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 78,610 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000. Rollins makes up about 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,688,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 855,882 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Rollins by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 36,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Rollins by 10,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 485,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,183,000 after acquiring an additional 480,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Rollins by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,478 shares of company stock worth $1,417,285. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Rollins Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE ROL traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,501. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

