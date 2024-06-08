AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 18,977 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,977 shares during the period. Miller Industries makes up 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Miller Industries worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Miller Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Miller Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 315,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Miller Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Miller Industries stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 93,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,482. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $349.87 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

