AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 685 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,575,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.81. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

